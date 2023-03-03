Far-right Trump appointed TX judge could ban widely used abortion pill

On this edition of Your Call's media roundtable, we discuss Matthew Kacsmaryk, the far-right federal judge in Texas who could ban mifepristone, a key abortion drug. How are states and advocates preparing?

Yesterday, Walgreen's confirmed that it will not dispense abortion pills in several states where they remain legal, according to Politico.

Nearly 200 human rights organizations and experts are calling on the UN to intervene over the destruction of abortion rights in the US, according to The Guardian.

Guests:

Jodi Jacobson, longtime writer, reporter, and editor focusing on reproductive justice

Carter Sherman, senior reporter covering gender and sexuality for VICE News

