© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
YC 2022 Podcast Logo.png
Your Call

Far-right Trump appointed TX judge could ban widely used abortion pill

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published March 3, 2023 at 8:55 AM PST
32321208458_9bb539a457_b.jpg
Flickr
/

On this edition of Your Call's media roundtable, we discuss Matthew Kacsmaryk, the far-right federal judge in Texas who could ban mifepristone, a key abortion drug. How are states and advocates preparing?

Yesterday, Walgreen's confirmed that it will not dispense abortion pills in several states where they remain legal, according to Politico.

Nearly 200 human rights organizations and experts are calling on the UN to intervene over the destruction of abortion rights in the US, according to The Guardian.

Guests:

Jodi Jacobson, longtime writer, reporter, and editor focusing on reproductive justice

Carter Shermansenior reporter covering gender and sexuality for VICE News

Web Resources:

Vice News, Carter Sherman: “It Could End Abortion in America”: Two Tiny Towns At the Center of the Abortion Wars

Vice News, Carter Sherman: The Underground Abortion Pill Network Is Booming

The Washington Post: What to know about the Texas abortion pill ruling, its impact on access

Ms.: Lawmaker Urges Biden to ‘Ignore’ Texas Judge Who May Order FDA to Ban Mifepristone and Abortion Pill by Mail

NPR: 3 abortion bans in Texas leave doctors 'talking in code' to pregnant patients

Tags
Your Call abortionthe pill
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar