The Great Displacement: Climate Change and the Next American Migration

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published February 27, 2023 at 8:16 AM PST
On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, environmental journalist Jake Bittle discusses his new book, The Great Displacement: Climate Change and the Next American Migration.

Bittle tells the stories of those who are already experiencing life on the move, while detailing just how radically climate change will transform our lives, erase historic towns and villages, and reshape the geography of the United States.

He writes, "Each passing year brings disasters that disfigure new parts of the United States, and these disasters alter the course of human lives, pushing people from one place to another, destroying old communities and forcing new ones to emerge."

Guest:

Jake Bittle, staff writer at Grist and author of The Great Displacement: Climate Change and the Next American Migration

Web Resources:

The Guardian, Jake Bittle: The American climate migration has already begun

Inside Climate News: To Flee, or to Stay Until the End and Be Swallowed by the Sea

YaleEnvironment360: As Climate Fears Mount, Some in U.S. Are Deciding to Relocate

Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
