© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
YC 2022 Podcast Logo.png
Your Call

Why Texas legislators have failed to pass basic gun control laws

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published February 24, 2023 at 8:40 AM PST
El_Paso_shooting_memorial.jpg
Ruperto Miller
/
Wikimedia
People mourning at a memorial for the victims of the 2019 El Paso Walmart shooting.

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we discuss a ProPublica/Texas Tribune investigation revealing that despite decades of mass shootings in Texas, legislators have failed to pass meaningful gun control laws.

The majority of the state’s 19 mass shootings over the past six decades were carried out by men who legally possessed firearms.

Guests:

Jessica Priest, engagement reporter with the ProPublica/Texas Tribune Investigative Initiative

Perla Trevizo, award winning reporter with the ProPublica/Texas Tribune Investigative Initiative

Web Resources:

ProPublica: Texas Governor Says Most Gun Crimes Involve Illegally Owned Weapons. That’s Not True for Mass Shootings.

ProPublica: Despite Decades of Mass Shootings in Texas, Legislators Have Failed to Pass Meaningful Gun Control Laws

The Texas Tribune: Texas superintendent resigns after student finds his gun in school bathroom

Tags
Your Call gun controlTexasgun lobby
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar