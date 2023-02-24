Why Texas legislators have failed to pass basic gun control laws

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we discuss a ProPublica/Texas Tribune investigation revealing that despite decades of mass shootings in Texas, legislators have failed to pass meaningful gun control laws.

The majority of the state’s 19 mass shootings over the past six decades were carried out by men who legally possessed firearms.

Guests:

Jessica Priest, engagement reporter with the ProPublica/Texas Tribune Investigative Initiative

Perla Trevizo, award winning reporter with the ProPublica/Texas Tribune Investigative Initiative

Web Resources:

ProPublica: Texas Governor Says Most Gun Crimes Involve Illegally Owned Weapons. That’s Not True for Mass Shootings.

ProPublica: Despite Decades of Mass Shootings in Texas, Legislators Have Failed to Pass Meaningful Gun Control Laws

The Texas Tribune: Texas superintendent resigns after student finds his gun in school bathroom

