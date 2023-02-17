Media Roundtable: Why was the earthquake that hit Turkey & Syria so destructive?

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss the deadly earthquake in Turkey and Syria. More than 44,000 people have been killed and an estimated two million have been left homeless.

People are expressing anger and frustration about the slow pace of help from the government in rescuing people and providing shelter and food. Many people are also blaming the government for faulty construction and failing to enforce construction codes.

Guest:

Adnan Khan, independent journalist based in Turkey

