Your Call

Media Roundtable: Why was the earthquake that hit Turkey & Syria so destructive?

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published February 17, 2023 at 8:12 AM PST
Wikimedia Commons
The wreckage of a collapsed building, Diyarbakır, Turkey.

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss the deadly earthquake in Turkey and Syria. More than 44,000 people have been killed and an estimated two million have been left homeless.

People are expressing anger and frustration about the slow pace of help from the government in rescuing people and providing shelter and food. Many people are also blaming the government for faulty construction and failing to enforce construction codes.

Guest:

Adnan Khan, independent journalist based in Turkey

Web Resources:

The Globe and Mail, by Adnan Khan: In Turkey’s devastating earthquake, it’s the poor paying the price again

Financial Times: Erdoğan under fire as shoddy Turkish building standards exposed by earthquake

The Wall Street Journal: Turkey Faces Acute Homelessness Crisis After Earthquakes

Your Call TurkeySyriaearthquake
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
