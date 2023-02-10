© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

Media Roundtable: Attacks on trans people echo the right’s anti-abortion playbook

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published February 10, 2023 at 9:42 AM PST
A group of demonstrators hold up transgender pride flags, equality flags, and American flags at the We Won’t Be Erased – Rally for Trans Rights in Washington, DC in 2018.

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we discuss the proliferation of attacks on trans and reproductive rights.

Since the start of 2023, Republican lawmakers have introduced 200 anti-transgender bills, according to Equality Federation. We'll also look at how the GOP and the religious right is employing the tactics they used again abortion rights to target trans people.

Guest:

Amy Littlefield, abortion access correspondent for The Nation and and freelance investigative reporter who focuses on the intersection of religion and health care

Web Resources:

The Nation, by Amy Littlefield and Heron Greenesmith: Fresh Off Victory Against Roe, the Religious Right Is Pushing a Record Number of Anti-Trans Bills

ABC: Texas sues Biden administration for requiring pharmacies to fill prescriptions for abortion pills

Texas Tribune: Texas lawsuit that seeks to ban abortion drug nationwide sparks fear among advocates

Your Call
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
