Media Roundtable: Attacks on trans people echo the right’s anti-abortion playbook

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we discuss the proliferation of attacks on trans and reproductive rights.

Since the start of 2023, Republican lawmakers have introduced 200 anti-transgender bills, according to Equality Federation. We'll also look at how the GOP and the religious right is employing the tactics they used again abortion rights to target trans people.

Guest:

Amy Littlefield , abortion access correspondent for The Nation and and freelance investigative reporter who focuses on the intersection of religion and health care

Web Resources:

The Nation, by Amy Littlefield and Heron Greenesmith: Fresh Off Victory Against Roe, the Religious Right Is Pushing a Record Number of Anti-Trans Bills

ABC: Texas sues Biden administration for requiring pharmacies to fill prescriptions for abortion pills