Black vegans celebrate Black History Month by focusing on food justice, animal rights & making vegan living accessible to all

On this edition of Your Call, we celebrate Black History Month by speaking with Black vegan activists about Veguary, a month long event that encourages people to try vegan living. and highlights the contributions of Black vegan history, culture, and progress.

Civil rights leaders made some of the earliest connections between systemic racial violence and animal cruelty. Today, Black people are the fastest growing population of new vegans. How are Black vegans working to ensure that communities of color and poor communities have access to healthy food?

Guests:

Gwenna Hunter, founder of Vegans of LA

Brenda Sanders, executive director of Afro Vegan Society, and co-founder of Vegan SoulFest, and Thrive Baltimore

Web Resources:

Afro-Vegan Society: Veguary

BBC: Why black Americans are more likely to be vegan

The Washington Post: Black and vegan: Hip hop has led the way to a plant-based diet

Saveur: Black Americans Are Leading a Vegan Movement

Today: Black and vegan: Why so many Black Americans are embracing the plant-based life