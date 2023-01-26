CA has the strongest gun laws in the US & some of the weakest in the Western world, says UCLA Professor Adam Winkler

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the ongoing epidemic of gun violence in the United States.

Over the course of eight days in California, at least 25 people were killed in four separate mass shootings. California has the strongest gun laws in the country, but some of the weakest gun laws in the Western world, according to UCLA Professor Adam Winkler.

Across the country, there have been more than 1,300 gun deaths, 2,250 gun injuries, and approximately 1,700 suicides in the first 25 completed days of 2023.

We’ll discuss the power the NRA holds over Republican politicians and why this epidemic is unique to the United States.

Guests:

Adam Winkler, professor at the UCLA School of Law, and author of Gunfight: The Battle Over the Right to Bear Arms in America

Ryan Busse, senior advisor for Giffords, former vice president of sales for Kimber, a small arms company, and author of Gunfight: My Battle Against the Industry that Radicalized America

Nick Suplina, senior vice president of law and policy for Everytown for Gun Safety

Web Resources:

CNN: 11 victims of Monterey Park mass shooting ranged in age from 57 to 76 years old, coroner says

Los Angeles Times: Editorial: Monterey Park shooting is horrific, but all too familiar

The New York Times: Half Moon Bay attack was ‘workplace violence,’ officials say

The New York Times: California Grapples With a Mounting Toll of Gun Violence

The Trace: The Monterey Park Shooter Had an ‘Assault Pistol.’ What Does That Mean?

The Trace: NRA PAC Donations Plummeted Last Year