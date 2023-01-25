Abortion providers discuss patient care, harassment & clinic violence now that abortion is banned or restricted in 17 states

On this edition of Your Call, we continue marking the 50th anniversary of Roe v Wade by speaking with abortion providers about how bans and restrictions have impacted patient care, harassment, and violence by anti-choice extremists.

Six months after conservatives on the Supreme Court overturned Roe, 17 states have banned or heavily restricted access to abortion. That number will soon be 24, according to the Guttmacher institute. We’ll discuss how bans and restrictions have affected patients across the board, from those who want to end their pregnancy to those who've been assaulted.

Guests:

Andrea Gallegos, executive administrator of the Alamo Women's Clinic in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Carbondale Illinois

Dr. Katie McHugh, OB/GYN who specializes in chronic pelvic pain and reproductive health, faculty with University of Cincinnati Department of OB/GYN, and board member with Physicians for Reproductive Health and OutCare Health

Robin Marty, operations director for the West Alabama Women's Center, freelance reporter, and author of Handbook for a Post-Roe America

Web Resources:

Insider: An OBGYN says she fears getting arrested for providing abortions in Indiana, so she's going to get licensed to practice in other states

The Texas Tribune: As San Antonio abortion clinic closes, its director worries about who is left behind

The New York Times: Arson at Illinois Planned Parenthood Causes Extensive Damage, Authorities Say

Economic Policy Institute: The economics of abortion bans

TIME: Abortion Pills Are Coming to Pharmacies. But Access Will Still Be Limited in Restrictive States

The New York Times: Most Abortion Bans Include Exceptions. In Practice, Few Are Granted.

NPR: 50 years after Roe v. Wade, many abortion providers are changing how they do business