© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
YC 2022 Podcast Logo.png
Your Call

Abortion providers discuss patient care, harassment & clinic violence now that abortion is banned or restricted in 17 states

By Rose Aguilar,
Bee Soll
Published January 25, 2023 at 8:51 AM PST
abortion 2.jpg

On this edition of Your Call, we continue marking the 50th anniversary of Roe v Wade by speaking with abortion providers about how bans and restrictions have impacted patient care, harassment, and violence by anti-choice extremists.

Six months after conservatives on the Supreme Court overturned Roe, 17 states have banned or heavily restricted access to abortion. That number will soon be 24, according to the Guttmacher institute. We’ll discuss how bans and restrictions have affected patients across the board, from those who want to end their pregnancy to those who've been assaulted.

Guests:

Andrea Gallegos, executive administrator of the Alamo Women's Clinic in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Carbondale Illinois

Dr. Katie McHughOB/GYN who specializes in chronic pelvic pain and reproductive health, faculty with University of Cincinnati Department of OB/GYN, and board member with Physicians for Reproductive Health and OutCare Health

Robin Martyoperations director for the West Alabama Women's Center, freelance reporter, and author of Handbook for a Post-Roe America

Web Resources:

Insider: An OBGYN says she fears getting arrested for providing abortions in Indiana, so she's going to get licensed to practice in other states

The Texas Tribune: As San Antonio abortion clinic closes, its director worries about who is left behind

The New York Times: Arson at Illinois Planned Parenthood Causes Extensive Damage, Authorities Say

Economic Policy Institute: The economics of abortion bans

TIME: Abortion Pills Are Coming to Pharmacies. But Access Will Still Be Limited in Restrictive States

The New York Times: Most Abortion Bans Include Exceptions. In Practice, Few Are Granted.

NPR: 50 years after Roe v. Wade, many abortion providers are changing how they do business

Your Call
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar
Bee Soll
Bee Soll is a producer with Your Call at KALW, and a producer, writer, and editor at KCBS Radio in San Francisco. She is a former reporter for Crosscurrents and contributor at KPFA Radio.
See stories by Bee Soll