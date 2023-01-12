© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
YC 2022 Podcast Logo.png
Your Call

The Legacy Film Festival on Aging features films about caregiving & Alzheimer's

By Rose Aguilar,
Bee Soll
Published January 12, 2023 at 8:00 AM PST
dear-audrey-epk-title-LG.jpg

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss Dear Audrey, a documentary about filmmaker Martin Duckworth who cares for wife, Audrey Schirmer, as she faces the final stages of Alzheimer’s. Dear Audrey is screening at this year's online Legacy Film Festival on Aging, through January 15.

We’ll also discuss the latest research on Alzheimer’s and the first randomized controlled trial to determine if the progression of early Alzheimer’s disease and mild cognitive impairment may be stopped or reversed by a comprehensive lifestyle medicine program, based on pilot data as well as other relevant studies of less-intensive interventions.

What causes Alzheimer’s and will it take to find a cure?

Guests:

Martin Duckworth, Canadian documentary director and cinematographer, and subject of the documentary Dear Audrey

Jeremiah Hayes, director, producer, writer, and editor of Dear Audrey

Web Resources:

The Nation: The Hidden Reason Why Alzheimer's Caregivers Are So Stressed

POV Magazine: No Hiding a Good Man’s Heart: Jeremiah Hayes’s Dear Audrey

Preventative Medicine Research Institute: Alzheimer's Disease (Current Trial)

CNN: This doctor reversed heart disease. Now he wants to do it for Alzheimer’s

Harvard Medical School: Why are women more likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease?

NBC: A new Alzheimer’s drug will cost $26,500 a year. Who will be able to get it?

Tags
Your Call Legacy Film Festival on Agingalzheimer's diseaseplant-based dietaging
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar
Bee Soll
Bee Soll is a producer with Your Call at KALW, and a producer, writer, and editor at KCBS Radio in San Francisco. She is a former reporter for Crosscurrents and contributor at KPFA Radio.
See stories by Bee Soll