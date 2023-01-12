The Legacy Film Festival on Aging features films about caregiving & Alzheimer's

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss Dear Audrey, a documentary about filmmaker Martin Duckworth who cares for wife, Audrey Schirmer, as she faces the final stages of Alzheimer’s. Dear Audrey is screening at this year's online Legacy Film Festival on Aging, through January 15.

We’ll also discuss the latest research on Alzheimer’s and the first randomized controlled trial to determine if the progression of early Alzheimer’s disease and mild cognitive impairment may be stopped or reversed by a comprehensive lifestyle medicine program, based on pilot data as well as other relevant studies of less-intensive interventions.

What causes Alzheimer’s and will it take to find a cure?

Guests:

Martin Duckworth, Canadian documentary director and cinematographer, and subject of the documentary Dear Audrey

Jeremiah Hayes, director, producer, writer, and editor of Dear Audrey

Web Resources:

The Nation: The Hidden Reason Why Alzheimer's Caregivers Are So Stressed

POV Magazine: No Hiding a Good Man’s Heart: Jeremiah Hayes’s Dear Audrey

Preventative Medicine Research Institute: Alzheimer's Disease (Current Trial)

CNN: This doctor reversed heart disease. Now he wants to do it for Alzheimer’s

Harvard Medical School: Why are women more likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease?

NBC: A new Alzheimer’s drug will cost $26,500 a year. Who will be able to get it?