Your Call

Media Roundtable: Anti-abortion groups are pushing for further restrictions on reproductive health

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published December 16, 2022 at 9:31 AM PST
AbortionIsHealthcare_Blog.jpg

On this edition of Your Call’s media Roundtable, we discuss coverage of the ongoing attacks on reproductive rights. Abortion is currently banned in 13 states, and more are planning to restrict, penalize or ban abortion, and access to abortion pills.

Last month, the right-wing organization Alliance Defending Freedom filed a lawsuit on behalf of groups and doctors who oppose abortion. It claims the FDA fast-tracked the approval of mifepristone, one of the two drugs used in medication abortion. Mifepristone, along with the second drug used in medication abortion, misoprostol, is a safe and effective medication that accounts for over 50 percent of all abortions and miscarriages care in the US, according to the American Medical Association.

Guest:

Alanna Vagianos, senior national reporter at HuffPost covering gender and politics with a focus on gender-based violence and reproductive justice

Web Resources: 

HuffPost: Senate Democrats Seek To Protect IVF Ahead Of Looming Attacks In Abortion Fight

The Washington Post: Conservatives complain abortion bans not enforced, want jail time for pill ‘trafficking’

NBC: States with more abortion restrictions have higher maternal and infant mortality, report finds

Your Call abortionthe pillreproductive health
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
