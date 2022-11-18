Media Roundtable: Nancy Pelosi to step down from leadership role as Republicans narrowly take back the House

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we're discussing Pelosi’s Power, a PBS Frontline documentary that explores Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s life and legacy, how she gained and wielded power across three decades, and how she faced grave challenges to her leadership and American democracy from Donald Trump and his allies.

On Thursday, she said she will not seek another leadership role in Congress to make space for a younger generation of Democrats, but she will remain in the House as the Representative of San Francisco.

Her announcement comes after Republicans took back the House with a slim majority. Their first order of business was to launch an investigation into Hunter Biden’s business dealings.

Guests:

Michael Kirk, award winning documentary filmmaker and director of Pelosi’s Power

Arthur Delaney, reporter for HuffPost covering politics and the economy

