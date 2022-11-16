Progressive propositions win across the country, from abortion rights to Medicaid expansion
On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing propositions that passed across the country.
Vermont, Michigan, and California approved constitutional protections for abortion, while Kentucky and Montana voters rejected measures that would further restrict abortion rights. Oregon became the first state in the country to ensure a constitutional right to affordable health care. In Nebraska, Nevada, and Washington D.C., voters approved increases to the minimum wage. Illinois voters amended their constitution to enshrine the right to collective bargaining and organizing. Colorado voted for universal free school lunches.
Guests:
Sam Rosenthal, political director at RootsAction
Hannah Ledford, campaigns director at The Fairness Project
