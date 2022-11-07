© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

What's at stake for the US climate agenda & the UN climate conference in Egypt

Published November 7, 2022 at 8:56 AM PST
climate_change.jpg

On this edition of Your Call, prominent climate scientist Dr. Michael Mann is discussing the impacts of the midterm elections on US climate policies and the transition to renewable energy.

He says a more ambitious US climate policy would require a larger congressional majority that supports aggressive action — a scenario that depends in part on whether voters turn out in the midterm elections to vote for climate champions and against deniers and delayers.

We'll also discuss the climate agenda at the two-week UN climate summit in Egypt.

Guest:

Dr. Michael Mann, presidential distinguished Professor in the Department of Earth and Environmental Science at the University of Pennsylvania, with a secondary appointment in the Annenberg School for Communication, and author of The New Climate War: The Fight to Take Back Our Planet

Web Resources:

Your Call: League of Conservation Voters' National Scorecard reveals a dismal Republican record on climate issues

The Guardian: Cop27 climate summit: window for avoiding catastrophe is closing fast

The Los Angeles Times: Op-Ed: Is there still time for COP27 to hold back climate catastrophe?

The Guardian: ‘A renewed sense of urgency’: climate on the ballot in US midterm elections

BBC: COP27: Jailed activist Alaa Abdel Fattah begins 'water strike'

Your Call 2022 Midterm ElectionsCOP27climate crisis
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar