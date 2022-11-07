What's at stake for the US climate agenda & the UN climate conference in Egypt

On this edition of Your Call, prominent climate scientist Dr. Michael Mann is discussing the impacts of the midterm elections on US climate policies and the transition to renewable energy.

He says a more ambitious US climate policy would require a larger congressional majority that supports aggressive action — a scenario that depends in part on whether voters turn out in the midterm elections to vote for climate champions and against deniers and delayers.

We'll also discuss the climate agenda at the two-week UN climate summit in Egypt.

Guest:

Dr. Michael Mann, presidential distinguished Professor in the Department of Earth and Environmental Science at the University of Pennsylvania, with a secondary appointment in the Annenberg School for Communication, and author of The New Climate War: The Fight to Take Back Our Planet

Web Resources:

Your Call: League of Conservation Voters' National Scorecard reveals a dismal Republican record on climate issues

The Guardian: Cop27 climate summit: window for avoiding catastrophe is closing fast

The Los Angeles Times: Op-Ed: Is there still time for COP27 to hold back climate catastrophe?

The Guardian: ‘A renewed sense of urgency’: climate on the ballot in US midterm elections

BBC: COP27: Jailed activist Alaa Abdel Fattah begins 'water strike'

