League of Conservation Voters' National Scorecard reveals a dismal Republican record on climate issues

On this edition of Your Call, we're continuing our discussion about how the midterm elections will determine US climate policy and the future of the planet.

Every year, the League of Conservation Voters gives lawmakers a score depending on whether they cast a pro-environment vote on selected legislation. The 2021 National Environmental Scorecard represents the consensus of more than 20 environmental, environmental justice, and conservation organizations who selected the key votes on which members of Congress should be scored.

Out of 100, the average Republican score on climate related issues was 14 percent, while Democrats scored 99 percent. Why is the media failing to question Republicans on their dismal climate record? Why aren't the Democrats spending more time discussing the crisis?

Guest:

Craig Auster, vice president of political affairs for the League of Conservation Voters

