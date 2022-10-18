Brower Youth Awards honor young environmental activists

On this edition of Your Call, we're speaking with three winners of this year's Brower Youth Awards. Each year, the awards recognize the work of six young leaders who are making strides in the environmental movement.

This year's winners are organizing for fossil fuel divestment, restoring the North Texas prairie ecosystem, advancing natural disaster preparedness, and more. How are young environmental activists discussing the climate crisis and organizing around public policy and the midterm elections?

If you're in the Bay Area, you can attend the free ceremony tonight at 5:30pm at the Freight & Salvage in Berkeley.

Guests:

Hamid Torabzadeh, freshman at Brown University and leader of the American Red Cross Los Angeles READYteens Program

Raghav Kalyanaraman, high school senior in Plano, Texas and founder of Eagles for the Environment

Ilana Cohen , senior at Harvard University, freelance journalist, founder of the New York City chapter of Zero Hour, and co-founder of Fossil Free Research

Web Resources:

The Nation: Why Are Fossil Fuel Companies Funding Climate Change Research?

The New Republic: Princeton Will Stop Taking Oil Money. Now the Pressure Is on Harvard, MIT, and Columbia