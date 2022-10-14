Media Roundtable: Videos show the Iranian regime's violent and deadly crackdown as anti-government protests grow

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we're speaking with the New York Times' Nilo Tabrizy and Haley Willis about their work analyzing dozens of videos circulating online for insights about what is propelling the anti-government demonstrations in Iran and how women are leading the movement.

The growing protests were sparked by the death of Jina-Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish woman who died while in a coma after she was arrested and beaten by the so-called morality police.

The Iranian regime's security forces have ruthlessly cracked down on the anti-government protests with lethal force. Human Rights Watch documented numerous incidents of security forces unlawfully using excessive or lethal force against protesters in 13 cities across Iran. Videos show security forces using shotguns, assault rifles, and handguns against protesters in largely peaceful and often crowded settings, altogether killing and injuring hundreds. In some cases, they shot at people who were running away. At least 201people have been killed. At least 28 of those killed were children, according to The Children Rights Association, an Iranian NGO. Thousands have been arrested, including high school students, journalists, activists and lawyers.

Guests:

Nilo Tabrizy, video producer at The New York Times, focusing on Iran-related stories, breaking news and investigations

Haley Willis, video journalist with the Visual Investigations team at The New York Times

Web Resources:

The New York Times: What Video Footage Reveals About the Protests in Iran

CNBC: VPN use skyrockets in Iran as citizens navigate internet censorship under Tehran’s crackdown

Amnesty International: Iran: At least 82 Baluchi protesters and bystanders killed in bloody crackdown

HRW: Iran: Security Forces Fire On, Kill Protesters

