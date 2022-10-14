Media Roundtable: How will voter suppression and gerrymandering affect the midterm elections?

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we're discussing the impact of voter suppression and partisan gerrymandering on the midterm elections.

David Daley reports that because of gerrymandering, the national map not only has a Republican tilt, it has an anti-voter tilt. The number of competitive seats is at a modern low and the number of frozen, locked-in congressional maps have soared. Democrats could get more votes, but Republicans can win. He says state legislatures have been just as gerrymandered. How will this affect crucial issues like abortion and the climate crisis?

Guest:

Dave Daley, journalist and author of Ratf**ked: Why Your Vote Doesn't Count and Unrigged: How Americans Are Battling Back to Save Democracy

Web Resources:

The Center for Public Integrity: Who Counts?

The Brennan Center for Justice: Who Controlled Redistricting in Every State

LA Progressive: GOP Losing Struggles with Nominating Candidates Who Can Win

The Guardian: Thanks to bad electoral laws, Detroit will soon have no Black members of Congress

