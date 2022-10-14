© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
YC 2022 Podcast Logo.png
Your Call

Media Roundtable: How will voter suppression and gerrymandering affect the midterm elections?

Published October 14, 2022 at 9:25 AM PDT
Vote.jpg

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we're discussing the impact of voter suppression and partisan gerrymandering on the midterm elections.

David Daley reports that because of gerrymandering, the national map not only has a Republican tilt, it has an anti-voter tilt. The number of competitive seats is at a modern low and the number of frozen, locked-in congressional maps have soared. Democrats could get more votes, but Republicans can win. He says state legislatures have been just as gerrymandered. How will this affect crucial issues like abortion and the climate crisis?

Guest:

Dave Daley, journalist and author of Ratf**ked: Why Your Vote Doesn't Count and Unrigged: How Americans Are Battling Back to Save Democracy

Web Resources:

The Center for Public Integrity: Who Counts?

The Brennan Center for Justice: Who Controlled Redistricting in Every State

LA Progressive: GOP Losing Struggles with Nominating Candidates Who Can Win

The Guardian: Thanks to bad electoral laws, Detroit will soon have no Black members of Congress

Your Call midtermsgerrymandering
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
