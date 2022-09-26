One Planet: How does extreme heat affect our bodies & overall well-being?

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we're discussing the impacts of extreme heat on our bodies.

The World Health Organization warns that exposure to hotter than average conditions compromises the body’s ability to regulate temperature and can result in a cascade of illnesses, including premature death, disability and heatstroke.

Guests:

Dr. Paul English, director of Tracking California for the Public Health Institute

Tony Wolf, postdoctoral researcher in kinesiology at Pennsylvania State University

