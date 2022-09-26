© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

One Planet: How does extreme heat affect our bodies & overall well-being?

Published September 26, 2022 at 9:25 AM PDT
On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we're discussing the impacts of extreme heat on our bodies.

The World Health Organization warns that exposure to hotter than average conditions compromises the body’s ability to regulate temperature and can result in a cascade of illnesses, including premature death, disability and heatstroke.

Guests:

Dr. Paul English, director of Tracking California for the Public Health Institute

Tony Wolf, postdoctoral researcher in kinesiology at Pennsylvania State University

Web Resources:

Penn State University: Humans can't endure temperatures and humidities as high as previously thought

The Conversation: How hot is too hot for the human body? Our lab found heat + humidity gets dangerous faster than many people realize

The Los Angeles Times: Extreme heat is one of the deadliest consequences of climate change

The Los Angeles Times: California set to be first state with extreme heat warning system under bills signed by Newsom

NPR: Why heat wave warnings are falling short in the U.S.

Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
