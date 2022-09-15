© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

Food Justice Film Festival highlights the link between food sovereignty, justice & sustainability

Published September 15, 2022 at 8:00 AM PDT
On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing three of the films featured in this year's virtual Food Justice Film Festival, which is presented by the Center for Biological Diversity. The festival is free and runs from September 15 to 18.

In 2020, the Center created the festival to "elevate and amplify the voices of farmers, food workers, activists and filmmakers while continuing a dialogue on the issues surrounding who grows our food, how our food is grown, who has access to sustainable food and who is harmed by industrial-farming practices and policies."

Guests:

Andrea Spako, member of the Seneca Nation, exercise specialist, featured in RETURN: Native American Women Reclaim Foodways for Health and Spirit

Dr. ietef Vita aka DJ Cavem Moetavation, award-winning vegan chef, artist, organic gardener, educator, featured in From Gangs to Gardens

Shoun Hill, assistant professor of journalism at University of Nebraska at Lincoln, photographer, and producer of I’m Just a Layman In Pursuit of Justice: Black Farmers Fight Against the USDA

Web Resources:

Food Justice Film Festival

Bee Soll
Bee Soll is a producer with Your Call at KALW, and a producer, writer, and editor at KCBS Radio in San Francisco. She is a former reporter for Crosscurrents and contributor at KPFA Radio.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
