Food Justice Film Festival highlights the link between food sovereignty, justice & sustainability

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing three of the films featured in this year's virtual Food Justice Film Festival, which is presented by the Center for Biological Diversity. The festival is free and runs from September 15 to 18.

In 2020, the Center created the festival to "elevate and amplify the voices of farmers, food workers, activists and filmmakers while continuing a dialogue on the issues surrounding who grows our food, how our food is grown, who has access to sustainable food and who is harmed by industrial-farming practices and policies."

Guests:

Andrea Spako, member of the Seneca Nation, exercise specialist, featured in RETURN: Native American Women Reclaim Foodways for Health and Spirit

Dr. ietef Vita aka DJ Cavem Moetavation, award-winning vegan chef, artist, organic gardener, educator, featured in From Gangs to Gardens

Shoun Hill, assistant professor of journalism at University of Nebraska at Lincoln, photographer, and producer of I’m Just a Layman In Pursuit of Justice: Black Farmers Fight Against the USDA

Web Resources:

Food Justice Film Festival