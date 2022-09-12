© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

One Planet: How extreme heat affects our most vulnerable communities

Published September 12, 2022 at 8:40 AM PDT
heatwave_geos5_2020250.jpg
NASA

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we're discussing the disproportionate effects of climate driven extreme heat on the most vulnerable groups, including farmworkers, low-income communities, and the elderly.

By midcentury, given slow or no action to reduce global heat-trapping emissions, the increased intensity, frequency, and geographic extent of extreme heat would cause a three- to fourfold increase in the exposure of outdoor workers to days with a heat index—or “feels like” temperature—above 100°F, the point at which the CDC recommends that work hours begin to be reduced, according to the Union of Concerned Scientists.

Guest:

Dr. Kristina Dahl, climate scientist for the Climate & Energy program at the Union of Concerned Scientists

Web Resources:

The Union of Concerned Scientists: Too Hot to Work

NPR: The extreme heat in California is causing disruptions in the state's classrooms

The Sacramento Bee: A quarter of California homes had no A/C this heat wave. It could stay that way for years

The Guardian: ‘Can’t afford to live’: California heatwave leaves older adults teetering on edge

Tags

Your Call clima changeExtreme weatherthe Union of Concerned Scientists
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006.
