One Planet: How extreme heat affects our most vulnerable communities

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we're discussing the disproportionate effects of climate driven extreme heat on the most vulnerable groups, including farmworkers, low-income communities, and the elderly.

By midcentury, given slow or no action to reduce global heat-trapping emissions, the increased intensity, frequency, and geographic extent of extreme heat would cause a three- to fourfold increase in the exposure of outdoor workers to days with a heat index—or “feels like” temperature—above 100°F, the point at which the CDC recommends that work hours begin to be reduced, according to the Union of Concerned Scientists.

Dr. Kristina Dahl, climate scientist for the Climate & Energy program at the Union of Concerned Scientists

