On this edition of Your Call, we're discuss the Apparatus of Repair, an aerial dance performance addressing the devastating impacts of mass incarceration in the US and the power of restorative justice.

The free performance is the culmination of The Decarceration Trilogy: Dismantling the Prison Industrial Complex One Dance at a Time, a series of site-specific aerial dance and public art events by Flyaway Productions. Apparatus of Repair premieres at UC Hastings Quad in San Francisco from September 15-25.

The United States is the world’s leader in incarceration. There are two million people in the nation’s prisons and jails, a 500 percent increase over the last 40 years, according to the Sentencing Project. Women are the fastest growing segment of the incarcerated population. The Sentencing Project says changes in sentencing law and policy, not changes in crime rates, explain most of this increase.

Guests:

Jo Kreiter, artistic director of Flyaway Productions

Kevin Martin, restorative practices strategist at Community Works West

Web Resources:

Flyaway Productions: Upcoming Events

Artnet: I Organized My First Art Show From Behind Bars. Here’s How Incarcerated Curators Can Help Us See the World Differently

The New York Times: Outside Prison Walls: Waiting, Spinning, Flying

The Appeal: Instead of Rehabilitation, Prisons Fuel a Vicious Cycle of Instability

