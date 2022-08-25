Workers at Amy's Kitchen, Trader Joes, and Starbucks accuse companies of union busting

On this edition of Your Call, we'll discuss union busting as workers across the country continue to demand basic rights. Last week, Trader Joe's shut down its only wine shop in New York City. Workers call it blatant union busting.

The union representing Starbucks said the coffee chain closed its Kansas City and Seattle stores in retaliation for organizing. Last month, Amy's Kitchen shut down its San Jose factory, where workers have also been organizing.

Guests:

John Logan, professor of US labor history at San Francisco State University

Maeg Yosef, Trader Joes crew member and organizer with Trader Joes United

Sarah Beth Ryther, Trader Joes crew member and organizer with Trader Joes United

James Kreiss, supervisor at Starbucks in San Francisco’s Castro District

