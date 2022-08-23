On this edition of Your Call, longtime political journalist Mark Leibovich joins us to discuss his new book, Thank You For Your Servitude: Donald Trump’s Washington and the Price of Submission.

He writes about "the careerists who capitulated to Trumpism to preserve their livelihoods," and exposes how Republicans like Lindsay Graham, Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz, and Kevin McCarthy transformed from Trump critics to Trump enablers and chasers of the grift. Many of Trump's lapdogs admit that they were "in on the joke."

These guys know they’re playing with fire, but they are still standing by their man. Under Trump, they got more than they got under George W. Bush, including unprecedented tax cuts for corporations and the ultra wealthy and the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. Now that we are seeing unprecedented levels of violence, how far are they willing to go?

Guest:

Mark Leibovich, staff writer at The Atlantic, former chief national correspondent at The New York Times Magazine, and author of Thank You For Your Servitude: Donald Trump’s Washington and the Price of Submission

Web Resources:

The Atlantic: The Most Pathetic Men in America

NPR: Mark Leibovich details the price of blind loyalty under Donald Trump in new book

The New York Times: Why Do So Many Republicans Tolerate Donald Trump?

