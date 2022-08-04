A North Carolina community takes on Smithfield, the world's largest pig slaughterhouse
On this edition of Your Call, we discuss The Smell of Money, a new documentary about activist Elsie Herring and her North Carolina community taking on Smithfield, the world's largest pig slaughterhouse.
We follow them as they fight for the freedom to enjoy fresh air, clean water, and a life without the stench of manure. The film calls on viewers to see the people behind what's on our plates and join the fight for justice.
Guests:
Jamie Berger, writer and producer of The Smell of Money
Naeema Muhammad, co-director of the North Carolina Environmental Justice Network
Web Resources:
