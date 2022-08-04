© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
YC 2022 Podcast Logo.png
Your Call

A North Carolina community takes on Smithfield, the world's largest pig slaughterhouse

Published August 4, 2022 at 8:00 AM PDT
MV5BNmQ3ZGRjMTUtZDZlNC00ODNiLWI3MTItMmJkYjJkZjE5OTczXkEyXkFqcGdeQXVyMTQ5OTYyOTg1._V1_FMjpg_UX1000_.jpg

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss The Smell of Money, a new documentary about activist Elsie Herring and her North Carolina community taking on Smithfield, the world's largest pig slaughterhouse.

We follow them as they fight for the freedom to enjoy fresh air, clean water, and a life without the stench of manure. The film calls on viewers to see the people behind what's on our plates and join the fight for justice.

Guests:

Jamie Berger, writer and producer of The Smell of Money

Naeema Muhammad, co-director of the North Carolina Environmental Justice Network

Web Resources:

Civil Eats: North Carolina’s Factory Farms Produce 15,000 Olympic Pools Worth of Waste Each Year

The Fern: Here are the rural residents who sued the world’s largest hog producer over waste and odors – and won.

North Carolina Health News: Court rejects Smithfield’s arguments, giving low-income neighbors of hog farms hope

Food and Water Watch: Smithfield Claims To Be ‘Sustainable’ While Making Its Heavy Pollution Extra Profitable

Reuters: Manure releases from Smithfield hog farms raise environmental concerns -report

Tags

Your Call environmental justicefactory farmingNorth Carolina
Bee Soll
Bee Soll is a producer with Your Call at KALW, and a producer, writer, and editor at KCBS Radio in San Francisco. She is a former reporter for Crosscurrents and contributor at KPFA Radio.
See stories by Bee Soll
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar