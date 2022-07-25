© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

One Planet: What can we do to save insects? They are vanishing at an alarming rate

Published July 25, 2022 at 9:35 AM PDT
On this edition of Your Call's One Planet series, biology Professor Dave Goulson discusses his book, Silent Earth: Averting the Insect Apocalypse. He asks, what will happen when the bugs are all gone?

Goulson explores the intrinsic connection between climate change, nature, wildlife, and shrinking biodiversity. Insects are vanishing at an alarming rate, but Goulson says it's not too late to save the day.

He writes, "Most have not yet gone extinct, and if we just give them some space they can recover swiftly, for insects can breed fast. Insects live all around us: in our gardens, parks, farmland, in the soil beneath our feet and even in the cracks in a city pavement, so we can all get involved in looking after them, and ensuring that these vital creatures do not disappear. We may feel helpless in the face of many of the environmental issues that loom on our horizon, but we can all take simple steps to encourage insects."

Guest:

Dave Goulson, professor of Biology at the University of Sussex, and author of Silent Earth: Averting the Insect Apocalypse

Web Resources:

The Guardian, Dave Goulson: Insects are vanishing from our planet at an alarming rate. But there are ways to help them

The Washington Post: Why monarch butterflies, now endangered, are on the edge of collapse

Your Call climate chanageinsectsbiodiversity crisis
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
