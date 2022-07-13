The latest January 6 hearing exposes direct connection between Trump officials and extremist groups

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing the latest January 6 hearing, which focused on the role extremist groups like the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers played in the deadly insurrection.

The evidence presented showed that members of Donald Trump's inner circle were in close communication with these groups in the lead-up to the attack. During his testimony, former Oath Keeper spokesperson Jason Van Tatenhove said, "I think we need to quit mincing words and just talk about truths, and what it was going to be was an armed revolution."

Democrats and watchdog groups say the evidence shown so far must result in charges against everyone involved, including Donald Trump. "Everything I hear from the January 6 committee hearings shows all the puzzle pieces put together. No more gaps," said Representative Pramila Jayapal, chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus. "All of it points to the urgent need for DOJ to prosecute Donald Trump. If he is not held accountable, there will be enormous consequences to our democracy."

Guests:

Samantha Kutner , research fellow with a focus on the Proud Boys at The Khalifa Ihler Institute

David Neiwert , staff writer for DailyKos, and author of several books, including Red Pill, Blue Pill: How to Counteract the Conspiracy Theories That Are Killing Us

Web Resources:

The Khalifa Ihler Institute: Our Contribution to the January 6th Select Committee

CREW: The Secret Service knew the Proud Boys posed a threat on Jan. 6. Why didn’t they take it seriously?

The New York Times: Four takeaways from the latest hearing of the House Jan. 6 committee

CBS News: "It felt as if a mob was being organized": Jan. 6 committee lays out Trump's role related to mobilizing extremists

The Guardian: Trump sought to mount ‘armed revolution’, militia ex-spokesman says