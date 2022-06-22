Election officials describe death threats & mob violence fueled by Trump's lies

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing the fourth day of the January 6 hearings, which focused on state election officials and the death threats and mob violence they endured as a result of Donald Trump's lies.

We heard powerful testimony from Georgia election workers Ruby Freeman and her daughter Shaye Moss who still live in fear after being the targets of a racist smear campaign by Trump and Rudy Giuliani.

Reuters has documented more than 850 threats and harassing messages to election administrators, including about 100 that legal experts say could be prosecuted under federal law. Almost no one has been held accountable. Nearly one in three local election officials know at least one election worker who has left the job, partly due to safety concerns, increased threats, or intimidation, according to the Brennan Center for Justice.

Guests:

Jonah Minkoff-Zern , co-director of the democracy campaign at Public Citizen

Daniel Weiner , director of the elections and government program at the Brennan Center for Justice

