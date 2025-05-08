© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bill would provide disaster relief to hundreds of thousands of farm workers

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published May 8, 2025 at 2:12 PM PDT
Bob Nichols/United States Department of Agri
/
United States Department of Agri

A bill to provide disaster relief to hundreds of thousands of farm workers was introduced by U.S. Senator Alex Padilla from California.

If signed into law, the Disaster Relief for Farm Workers Act will provide compensation to people who lose wages due to emergencies beyond their control. This includes extreme weather and public health emergencies.

According to Padilla, an estimated 800-thousand farm workers labor in fields, hothouses, orchards and ranches in California. The seasonal and year-round workers are essential to California's 59-billion dollar agricultural industry.

However, few protections are available to most farm workers. This includes existing federal disaster relief programs that help workers.

The legislation has been endorsed by more than 80 organizations from across the country.
Bay Area Headlines
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
See stories by Sunni Khalid