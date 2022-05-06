Media Roundtable: The plight of Ukrainian refugees

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we discuss the plight of Ukrainian refugees and why thousand have decided to go back to Ukraine in spite of continued Russia’s military aggression.

As of late April, an estimated 7.7 million residents have been displaced within Ukraine and according to the U.N. Refugee Agency (UNHCR), more than 5.5 million people have fled Ukraine since the war began on Feb. 24

Guest:

Carol Schaeffer, freelance journalist covering central and eastern Europe, and global right-wing nationalist movements

Web Resources:

The Nation: Why So Many Ukrainians Are Returning Home

Atlantic: ‘YOU CANNOT HOST GUESTS FOREVER’

