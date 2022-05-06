© 2021 KALW
Media Roundtable: The plight of Ukrainian refugees

Published May 6, 2022 at 7:57 AM PDT
Russia Ukraine War

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we discuss the plight of Ukrainian refugees and why thousand have decided to go back to Ukraine in spite of continued Russia’s military aggression.

As of late April, an estimated 7.7 million residents have been displaced within Ukraine and according to the U.N. Refugee Agency (UNHCR), more than 5.5 million people have fled Ukraine since the war began on Feb. 24

Guest:

Carol Schaeffer, freelance journalist covering central and eastern Europe, and global right-wing nationalist movements

Web Resources:

The Nation: Why So Many Ukrainians Are Returning Home

Atlantic: ‘YOU CANNOT HOST GUESTS FOREVER’

Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
