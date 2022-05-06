Media Roundtable: The media call abortion a divisive issue even though the majority support Roe

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we're discussing media coverage of abortion and reproductive rights. This week, in a leaked draft document, Justice Samuel Alito laid out the case for reversing Roe v. Wade, the landmark case enshrining a constitutional right to an abortion.

The draft validates the long standing concern by reproductive rights advocates that the court’s ultra-conservative majority was ready to overturn the historic 1973 decision.

Over the years, many in the media have called abortion one of the most divisive issues our time even though the majority of Americans say Roe should be upheld.

Guests:

Meaghan Winter, magazine writer who has covered abortion for many outlets and author of All Politics is Local: Why Progressives Must Fight for the States

Amy Littlefield, abortion access correspondent for The Nation and a contributor for Reveal who focuses on reproductive rights, health care, and religion

Web Resources:

The Nation: Without Clinic Escorts, Abortion Would Be Even Harder to Access

Dissent : Where Was Everyone? The Fatal Siloing of Abortion Advocacy

The Washington Post: The media fell for ‘pro-life’ rhetoric — and helped create this mess

