Your Call

What does it take to end our reliance on fossil fuels?

Published March 29, 2022 at 12:55 AM PDT
On this edition of Your Call, we’ll discuss what it will take to get off of fossil fuels? Revenues from oil and gas projects backed by European and US companies have fueled Vladimir Putin’s regime to the tune of nearly $100 billion dollars since 2014, according to Greenpeace USA, Global Witness, and Oil Change International. The report says "If we want to build a world based on equity, peace, and stability then we must urgently accelerate the move towards renewable energy.”

Guest:

Tim Donaghy, senior research specialist at Greenpeace USA

Web Resources:

Greenpeace: BP, Shell and Exxon among top Western energy companies responsible for almost $100bn going to Russian Government since 2014 Crimea invasion

Common Dreams: 340+ Groups Tell Governments Worldwide to Prioritize Fossil Fuel Phaseout

Tags

Your Call fossil fuelsclimat changeRussia
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular Friday media roundtable guest in 2001.
