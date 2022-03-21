© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW_YC_2021_art.png
Your Call

One Planet: Wildfires, PG&E and its influence on California politics

Published March 21, 2022 at 1:15 AM PDT
Flames from the Camp Fire burn near a home atop a ridge near Big Bend.
Flames from the Camp Fire burn near a home atop a ridge near Big Bend.

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we discuss California fires, PG&E and its influence on California politics. In 2020, The company pleaded guilty to 84 felony counts of involuntary manslaughter for the devastating 2018 Camp fire in Butte County.

Since 2017 PG&E has been blamed for more than 30 wildfires that destroyed more than 23,000 homes and businesses and killed more than 100 people. What needs to be done to create a safe, equitable and sustainable electricity system
in California?

Guests:

Brandon Rittiman, award winning investigative reporter with ABC10 and the creator of three part series “FIRE – POWER – MONEY”

Peter Woiwode, organizer with Reclaim Our Power

Web Resources:

ABC10: FIRE - POWER - MONEY

ABC10: Newsom’s office crafted law protecting PG&E after company’s crimes killed 84 people

Reclaim Our Power

Tags

Your Call Wild FiresPG&ECamp Fire
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular Friday media roundtable guest in 2001.
See stories by Rose Aguilar