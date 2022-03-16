What will it take to improve mental health care in the US?

On this edition of Your Call, Dr. Thomas Insel will be back to discuss Healing: Our Path from Mental Illness to Mental Health. In 2015, when Dr. Insel was director of the National Institute of Mental Health, an encounter with the parent of a 23-year-old with schizophrenia caused him to leave his job to investigate why our mental health system fails at every stage, not as a psychiatrist, but as a journalist in search of solutions. He shares his findings in his new book.

We'll also look at ways to improve mental health care among communities of color. Research indicates that compared with people who are white, people of color are less likely to have access to mental health services, less likely to seek out services, less likely to receive needed care, more likely to receive poor quality of care, and more likely to end services prematurely. We'll discuss ways to address these issues.

Guests:

Dr. Thomas Insel, psychiatrist and neuroscientist, special advisor to California Governor Gavin Newsom, director of the National Institute of Mental Health from 2002-2015, and author of Healing: Our Path from Mental Illness to Mental Health

Kim L. Knight, MBA, MS, LMHC, Licensed Mental Health Counselor, Certified Life Coach and co-founder of Clinicians of Color

