The truth behind inflation: In earnings calls, CEOs boast about raising prices & posting record profits

Published March 8, 2022 at 6:00 AM PST
Amazon Prime
Amazon raised the annual cost of its prime subscription from $119 to $139 in February

On this edition of Your Call, we'll discuss the truth behind inflation. The Groundwork Collaboration team has combed through hundreds of earnings calls with CEOs of major corporations and heard them bragging about raising prices and bringing in record profits. The last time corporate profits were this high was in 1950. At their peak in the 1990's, corporate profit margins were roughly half of what they are today. What will it take to address corporate greed, the real issue behind inflation?

Guest:

Rakeen Mabud, chief economist and managing director of policy and research for the Groundwork Collaborative

Web Resources:

The American Prospect: How We Broke the Supply Chain

The Nation: The Dirty Secret of Inflation: Corporations Are Jacking Up Prices and Profits

Fortune: Bernie Sanders rips McDonald’s, Starbucks, and Amazon for ‘corporate greed’ as they post huge profits and price hikes

CNBC: Tyson Foods’ higher meat prices nearly doubles profits

