Media Roundtable: FRONTLINE'S “American Reckoning,” reveals an untold story of the civil rights movement and revisits NAACP leader Wharlest Jackson Sr.'s murder

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we also talk about the new FRONTLINE documentary "American Reckoning" investigating the unsolved 1967 murder of a local NAACP leader and an untold story of the civil rights movement and Black resistance.

Guests:

Brad Lichtenstein, award-winning filmmaker and the president of 371 Productions

Yoruba Richen, award winning documentary filmmaker and the founding director of the Documentary Program at the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY

Web Resources:

PBS: AMERICAN RECKONING