Media Roundtable: 41% of women media professionals have experienced sexual harassment in the workplace, according to global study

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss about a global survey analyzing sexual harassment in the media. The report, produced by WAN-IFRA Women in News in partnership with City, University of London, found that 41 percent of women media professionals have experienced some kind of sexual harassment in the workplace.

Guest:

Melanie Walker, executive director of media development of the World Association of News Publishers (WAN-IFRA)

Web Resources:

Global report on sexual harassment in the media

