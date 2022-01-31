© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW_YC_2021_art.png
Your Call

One Planet: How to solve the world's soil erosion crisis

Published January 31, 2022 at 12:21 AM PST
Soil erosion after five inches or more of rain fell in one hour across portions of Western Iowa in 2013.
Soil erosion after five inches or more of rain fell in one hour across portions of Western Iowa in 2013.

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, soil scientist Jo Handelsman will discuss A World Without Soil: The Past, Present, and Precarious Future of the Earth Beneath Our Feet, a manifesto addressing a soil loss crisis accelerated by poor conservation practices and climate change.

Dr. Handelsman says the loss of soil will influence our access to food and drugs and will change the Earth’s climate. She tells soil’s origin story, explains how it erodes, and offers solutions to save this precious resource.

She writes, “I wrote this book because the plight of the world’s soils is a silent crisis. Most people are unaware that the very ground beneath us is slipping away at an alarming pace.”

Guest:

Jo Handelsman, director of the Wisconsin Institute for Discovery at the University of Wisconsin–Madison and author of A World Without Soil: The Past, Present and Precarious Future of the Earth Beneath Our Feet

Web Resources:

A World Without Soil

The Union of Concerned Scientists: How Soil Erosion Threatens Our Food and Farm Future

YaleBooks: COP26: Indigenous Voices In Global Soil (And Climate) Policy

Tags

Your Callsoil erosionJo Handelsmanclimate chanage
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular Friday media roundtable guest in 2001.
See stories by Rose Aguilar