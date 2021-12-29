© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW_YC_2021_art.png
Your Call

What's being done to restore and protect sharks in the Sea of Cortez?

Published December 29, 2021 at 2:00 AM PST
unnamed.jpg
Baja Insider
/
The Whale Sharks of the Sea of Cortez

On this edition of Your Call, we rebroadcast our discussion about the documentary, 'Sharks of the Sea of Cortés: A Lost Treasure?'

Just 30 years ago, dense, swirling schools of hammerheads and giant manta rays made the Sea of Cortés a global diving mecca, but in the 1990s, the indiscriminate issuance of shark fishing permits triggered a cascade of collapse among shark populations.

What’s being done to restore and protect this priceless marine ecosystem?

Guests:

Dr. James Ketchum, director of Sharks of the Sea of Cortés: A Lost Treasure?, lead scientist and co-founder of Pelagios Kakunjá, a non-profit whose main goal is to study and protect sharks and mantas in Mexico

Alfredo Barroso, award winning underwater cameraman who specializes in natural history

Liisa Juuti, underwater camera operator who works for wildlife documentaries about oceans

Web Resources:

Pelagios Kakunja

Mongbay: In the fight to save the vaquita, conservationists take on cartels

Tags

Your CallSea of CortezMarine Protected Areas
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular Friday media roundtable guest in 2001.
See stories by Rose Aguilar