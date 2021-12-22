'Medicine Man': The story of Stan Brock

On this edition of Your Call, we rebroadcast our conversation about Medicine Man, a documentary that tells the story of Stan Brock.

In 1992, Brock, a British-born-cowboy-turned-TV-star, left behind fame and wealth to bring free healthcare to the United States.

Remote Area Medical has since provided free medical, dental, and vision care to nearly one million people in the U.S. and has provided free COVID testing to underserved communities.

"Medicine Man" examines the shocking paradox of pop-up field hospitals in the world’s most affluent nation, while telling Brock’s incredible story. He passed away in 2018, but his legacy lives on.

Guests:

Paul Michael Angell, director of Medicine Man: The Stan Brock Story

Douglas Blush, award-winning director, co-producer and consulting editor of Medicine Man: The Stan Brock Story

Jeff Eastman, CEO of Remote Area Medical

Web Resources:

Medicine Man: The Stan Brock Story

Watch the trailer: https://vimeo.com/448707955

The New York Times: Stan Brock, 82, Intrepid Provider of Health Care in Remote Areas, Dies