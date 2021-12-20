One Planet: Manchin blocks Build Back Better. What's next for Biden's climate agenda?

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet series, we're discussing the future of President Biden’s climate agenda now that Build Back Better is essentially dead. After months of negotiations, Senator Joe Manchin, a Democrat from West Virginia, told Fox News Sunday that he will not vote for the $1.75 trillion climate and social spending bill.

The package would invest $555 billion in clean electricity, electric vehicles, and reducing methane emissions. The bill has already passed the House, but Democrats need Senator Manchin's vote to pass the spending bill because not one Republican supports it. What are the consequences of inaction on climate change and what's next?

Guests:

Kate Aronoff , staff writer at The New Republic and co-author of A Planet To Win: Why We Need A Green New Deal

Rebecca Leber, climate change reporter for Vox

Michael Mann, Distinguished Professor of Atmospheric Science at Penn State and author of The New Climate War: The Fight to Take Back Our Planet

Web Resources:

Vox: Joe Manchin may have doomed American climate policy

The New Republic: Dear Democrats: Do More

The Washington Post: Manchin cites a blind trust to justify climate votes. But much income from his family’s coal company isn’t covered.

