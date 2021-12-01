What you need to know about Omicron, boosters, at-home rapid tests, and new antiviral pills to treat COVID

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss what you need to know about the new Omicron variant. Scientists still can’t say with certainty where or when the variant originated or how transmissable it is.

While no cases have been confirmed in the US yet, some experts say it’s likely the variant is already spreading here. The CDC is now recommending that all adults get boosted at least six months after their second dose. Scientists are still trying to determine if the current vaccines protect against new variants like Omicron.

We also get get an update on at-home COVID rapid tests and new at-home antiviral drugs. Yesterday, an FDA panel narrowly voted to authorize Merck's new antiviral medication called Molnupiravir. It's the first antiviral pill to reduce hospitalization and death in Covid-19.

What questions do you have? How can we stay safe over the holidays and colder months ahead?

Guests:

Dr. Amy Maxmen , award-winning science writer and Senior Reporter at Nature. Amy won the Victor Kohn Prize for Excellence in Medical Science Reporting in 2021 for covering COVID-19 and other diseases. Her work has been supported by the Pulitzer Center and a fellowship at the Knight Science Journalism Program at MIT.

Dr. Monica Gandhi, Professor of Medicine and Associate Division Chief of the Division of HIV, Infectious Diseases and Global Medicine at UCSF / San Francisco General Hospital

