How to talk politics with loved ones you disagree with

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss ways to manage difficult conversations about politics and current events with loved ones you disagree with.

There have always been dinner table disagreements about immigration, the homeless crisis or taxes. Now, families are losing loved ones to disinformation and far-right conspiracies. From Fox News and Newsmax to white supremacist podcasts and QAnon streaming shows, we are living in a time of massive media manipulation.

How should we deal with this and how can we help loved ones who are consumed by it? If you have a personal story to share, we’d love to hear from you.

Guests:

Jen Senko, award-winning documentary filmmaker whose documentaries include, "Road Map Warrior Women," "The Vanishing City," and " The Brainwashing Of My Dad, " which is now available as a book

Albert Samaha , inequality editor at BuzzFeed News who wrote about trying to get his mom out of QAnon in March, and author of two award-winning books, Never Ran, Never Will: Boyhood and Football in a Changing American Inner City and Concepcion: An Immigrant Family’s Fortunes

Dr. Jeanne Safer , psychotherapist who specializes in family conflict and author of seven acclaimed books, including I Love You But I Hate Your Politics

Web Resources:

Salon: Jen Senko on how Fox News brainwashed her dad — and is now prepping its audience for fascism

BuzzFeed News, Albert Samaha: My Mom Believes In QAnon. I've Been Trying To Get Her Out.

The Washington Post: It's not 'polarization.' We suffer from Republican radicalization.

The New York Times, Emily Esfahani Smith: Families Are Reuniting for Their First Post-Vax Thanksgiving. Here’s Some Advice.

Well + Good, Erin Bunch: How To Handle Conflict When You Fundamentally Disagree