Media Roundtable: What is COP26 expected to accomplish?

We talk about what has been accomplished so far in the 26th U.N. Climate Change Conference in Glasgow. So far, Nations have pledged to save forests, cut Methane gas emission and coal power. Last month the UN Reported that we are on track for a catastrophic 2.7 degrees Celsius rise by 2100. What is needed to address the climate emergency? What is the role of the media in highlighting the plight of those affected the most by the climate crisis?

Guest:

Tina Gerhardt, environmental journalist who covers climate change, UN climate negotiations and energy policy

Web Resources:

Common Dreams: Time Is of the Essence: This Is the Decade to Reduce Emissions

Sierra: https://www.sierraclub.org/sierra/methane-glasgow-climate-talks-biden-cop26