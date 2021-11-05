© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW_YC_2021_art.png
Your Call

Media Roundtable: What is COP26 expected to accomplish?

Published November 5, 2021 at 2:51 AM PDT
climate_change.jpg

We talk about what has been accomplished so far in the 26th U.N. Climate Change Conference in Glasgow. So far, Nations have pledged to save forests, cut Methane gas emission and coal power. Last month the UN Reported that we are on track for a catastrophic 2.7 degrees Celsius rise by 2100. What is needed to address the climate emergency? What is the role of the media in highlighting the plight of those affected the most by the climate crisis?

Guest:
Tina Gerhardt, environmental journalist who covers climate change, UN climate negotiations and energy policy

Web Resources:

Common Dreams: Time Is of the Essence: This Is the Decade to Reduce Emissions

Sierra: https://www.sierraclub.org/sierra/methane-glasgow-climate-talks-biden-cop26

Tags

Your CallTina GerhardtCOP26climate chanage