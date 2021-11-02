The Fate Of Biden's Build Back Better Agenda Lies In The Hands Of Democrats Bankrolled By Corporate Donors

On this edition of Your Call, we get an update on the $1.75 social spending bill, which House Democrats are set to vote on this week.

After being slashed down without paid child care and paid medical leave, it still includes climate change policies, universal pre-K, expanding the child tax credit and more.

Guest:

David Sirota award-winning journalist and founder of The Daily Poster . He is also a columnist at Jacobin Magazine and The Guardian. David served as Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign speechwriter in 2020 and he co-produced the upcoming Netflix film Don’t Look Up , which comes out this December.

