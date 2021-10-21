Live Arts Performances Return To San Francisco

On this edition of Your Call, we’re discussing the annual San Francisco International Arts Festival . This year’s program runs through October 24. Events will be outdoors at Fort Mason as well as online.

We discuss two of this year’s featured performances, including Mix’d Ingrdnts , an all women hip-hop dance company, and CHELLE and Friends , a New Orleans style band.

Later in the show, we'll discuss SOULSKIN DANCE's latest performance, CLOSER. It will premiere on November 5th and 6th at Dance Mission Theater in San Francisco, as well as via livestream.

Guests:

Andrew Wood, Executive Director of the San Francisco International Arts Festival

Michelle Jacques, Artistic Director and founder of the CHELLE! And Friends New Orleans Band and CHELLE’S JUKE JOINT Acappella Ensemble

Samara Atkins, co-founder of Mix’d Ingrdnts , a multi-ethnic, multi-genre dance collective composed of female-identifying artists who work together with the intent to contribute social change

Adrianna Thompson, Artistic Director of SOULSKIN Dance

Barbara Koch, dancer with SOULSKIN Dance

Robert Valdez, dancer with SOULSKIN Dance

Web Resources:

San Francisco International Arts Festival Calendar: October 20-24