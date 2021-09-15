Two California Housing Bills Would End Single-Family Zoning. Will They Be Affordable Or Market Rate?

On this edition of Your Call, we’re discussing California's SB 9 and SB 10, two recently passed bills that supporters say will tackle the state’s housing crisis.

SB 9 would allow up to four units to be built on single-family lots across the state. The Terner Center for Housing Innovation at UC Berkeley estimates that it would create up to 710,000 new homes that are "financially feasible." SB 10 would let local governments rezone single-family parcels to allow as many as 10 units. Governor Newsom has until October 10 to veto or sign the bills.

Will these homes be market rate or affordable and what does affordable mean in today's climate? What questions or comments do you have?

Guests:

David Garcia , policy director at the Terner Center for Housing Innovation at UC Berkeley , where he leads the center’s engagement in local, state and federal housing policy. He worked on the recent report: Will Allowing Duplexes and Lot Splits on Parcels Zoned for Single-Family Create New Homes?

Robin Urevich , staff reporter for Capital & Main covering California’s housing crisis and economic inequality

Web Resources:

The San Francisco Chronicle, Alexei Koseff: Bills to increase housing density in California head to Newsom

The New York Times, Conor Dougherty: California Advances Zoning Measure to Allow Duplexes

The Sacramento Bee, David Garcia: Will Senate Bill 9 change your California neighborhood? Probably not in the way you think

Capital and Main, Robin Urevich: To Ease Affordable Housing Crisis, California Views a Broad New Law

NPR, Uri Berliner: The Housing Shortage Is Significant. It's Acute For Small, Entry-Level Homes