© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW_YC_2021_art.png
Your Call

Two California Housing Bills Would End Single-Family Zoning. Will They Be Affordable Or Market Rate?

Published September 15, 2021 at 2:00 AM PDT
d13c29336b4fa670eb612e3024619b1c.jpeg
Image courtesy of Archinect
/
For years, California has failed to pass legislation that would tackle and solve the state's housing shortage.

On this edition of Your Call, we’re discussing California's SB 9 and SB 10, two recently passed bills that supporters say will tackle the state’s housing crisis.

SB 9 would allow up to four units to be built on single-family lots across the state. The Terner Center for Housing Innovation at UC Berkeley estimates that it would create up to 710,000 new homes that are "financially feasible." SB 10 would let local governments rezone single-family parcels to allow as many as 10 units. Governor Newsom has until October 10 to veto or sign the bills.

Will these homes be market rate or affordable and what does affordable mean in today's climate? What questions or comments do you have?

Guests:

David Garcia, policy director at the Terner Center for Housing Innovation at UC Berkeley, where he leads the center’s engagement in local, state and federal housing policy. He worked on the recent report: Will Allowing Duplexes and Lot Splits on Parcels Zoned for Single-Family Create New Homes?

Robin Urevich, staff reporter for Capital & Main covering California’s housing crisis and economic inequality

Web Resources:

The San Francisco Chronicle, Alexei Koseff: Bills to increase housing density in California head to Newsom

The New York Times, Conor Dougherty: California Advances Zoning Measure to Allow Duplexes

The Sacramento Bee, David Garcia: Will Senate Bill 9 change your California neighborhood? Probably not in the way you think

Capital and Main, Robin Urevich: To Ease Affordable Housing Crisis, California Views a Broad New Law

NPR, Uri Berliner: The Housing Shortage Is Significant. It's Acute For Small, Entry-Level Homes

How the US made affordable homes illegal

Tags

Your Callhousinghousing crisishousing segregationzoningre-zoningcalifornia
Lea Ceasrine
Lea is a producer for Your Call on KALW Local Public Radio. She graduated from the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY in 2018.
See stories by Lea Ceasrine
Ethan Elkind
A Bay Area native, Ethan is Director of the Climate Program at the UC Berkeley School of Law, with a joint appointment at the UCLA School of Law, where he researches and writes on policies to combat climate change. His book "Railtown" on the history of the modern Los Angeles Metro Rail system was published by University of California Press in January 2014. Ethan received his B.A. with honors from Brown University and graduated Order of the Coif from the UCLA School of Law. You can read his blog on ethanelkind.com.
See stories by Ethan Elkind