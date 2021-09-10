Media Roundtable: The Climate Crisis Is Driving Extreme Weather Events & Climate Delay Is The New Climate Denial

On this edition of Your Call's media roundtable, we're discussing coverage of the deadly hurricane Ida and California's wildfires. How are the media connecting extreme weather events to climate crisis?

We'll also discuss a new Guardian investigation exposing big oil's 'wokewashing' as the new climate science denialism.

Guest:

Mark Hertsgaard, environment correspondent for The Nation , executive director of Covering Climate Now, and author of HOT: Living Through the Next Fifty Years on Earth

Web Resources:

The Guardian: Why won’t US TV news say ‘climate change’?

Covering Climate Now: Climate Delay Is the New Climate Denial

The Guardian: Big oil’s ‘wokewashing’ is the new climate science denialism

