Your Call

One Planet: What's Killing Gray Whales?

Published August 30, 2021 at 1:00 AM PDT
inWater.7203f405.jpg
"Spy hopping" is a behavior exhibited by cetaceans, such as the gray whale above, and some sharks. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet series, Los Angeles Times environment reporter Susanne Rust will discuss the plight of gray whales. Since 2019, 481 gray whales have washed up on along the beaches of North America, including 69 in California.

Scientists are scrambling to figure out what is killing these magnificent 40-foot-long marine mammals. Whales face many hazards, including climate change, ship strikes, plastic pollution, fishing gear entanglement, underwater noise, and the loss of kelp forests.

Guest:

Susanne Rust, investigative reporter specializing in environmental issues for The Los Angeles Times

Web Resources:

The Los Angeles Times: Something is killing gray whales.

The Los Angeles Times: As cargo shipments boom, ship strikes imperil whales in California and worldwide

Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular Friday media roundtable guest in 2001.
