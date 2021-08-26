House Democrats Approve $3.5T Budget Plan

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill, which progressives say is their best opportunity to advance their legislative priorities. The House recently passed the budget blueprint on a party line 220-212 vote.

Progressives say they won't vote for the infrastructure bill unless the reconciliation bill passes simultaneously. It includes measures to deal with the climate crisis and would expand Medicare to cover glasses, hearing aids and dental work. It would also provide free community college and pre-school for every 3 and 4-year old. What do you want to know about the details and the politics behind this transformative bill?

Guests:

Arthur Delaney, senior reporter for HuffPost covering politics and the economy