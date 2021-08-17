What You Need To Know About The Newsom Recall Election On September 14

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing the upcoming recall election of California Governor Gavin Newsom. Ballots begin arriving in the mail this week. You have until August 30 to register and vote by mail or you can register and vote in person on September 14, which is election day.

Forty-six candidates — 21 of whom are Republicans — are running to replace Newsom. If the majority of voters oust Newsom, the candidate who receives the most votes will win. Newsom's political future depends on turning out enough Democrats to counter Republican enthusiasm. What questions do you have about the recall election and what's at stake?

Guests:

Alexei Koseff , state Capitol reporter for The San Francisco Chronicle, covering Governor Gavin Newsom and California government

Jean Guerrero, award-winning investigative journalist, columnist at the Los Angeles Times, and author of Hatemonger: Stephen Miller, Donald Trump, and the White Nationalist Agenda

Web Resources:

The San Francisco Chronicle, Alexei Koseff: Will Gavin Newsom take the fall for California's homeless problem?

CalMatters, Jeremia Kimelman: Gavin Newsom recall campaign money tracker

CalMatters, Ben Christopher: Newsom recall: No Republican endorsement

CNBC: California Gov. Gavin Newsom faces greater-than-expected threat in upcoming recall election