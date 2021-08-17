© 2021 KALW
Your Call

What You Need To Know About The Newsom Recall Election On September 14

Published August 17, 2021 at 11:35 PM PDT
Gage Skidmore
/
Governor Gavin Newsom speaking with attendees at the 2019 California Democratic Party State Convention at the Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco, California.

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing the upcoming recall election of California Governor Gavin Newsom. Ballots begin arriving in the mail this week. You have until August 30 to register and vote by mail or you can register and vote in person on September 14, which is election day.

Forty-six candidates — 21 of whom are Republicans — are running to replace Newsom. If the majority of voters oust Newsom, the candidate who receives the most votes will win. Newsom's political future depends on turning out enough Democrats to counter Republican enthusiasm. What questions do you have about the recall election and what's at stake?

Guests:

Alexei Koseff, state Capitol reporter for The San Francisco Chronicle, covering Governor Gavin Newsom and California government

Jean Guerrero, award-winning investigative journalist, columnist at the Los Angeles Times, and author of Hatemonger: Stephen Miller, Donald Trump, and the White Nationalist Agenda

Web Resources:

The San Francisco Chronicle, Alexei Koseff: Will Gavin Newsom take the fall for California's homeless problem?

CalMatters, Jeremia Kimelman: Gavin Newsom recall campaign money tracker

CalMatters, Ben Christopher: Newsom recall: No Republican endorsement

CNBC: California Gov. Gavin Newsom faces greater-than-expected threat in upcoming recall election

The Los Angeles Times, Jean Guerrero: How recall candidate Larry Elder mentored Trumpism’s top acolytes

Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular Friday media roundtable guest in 2001.
Lea Ceasrine
Lea is a producer for Your Call on KALW Local Public Radio. She graduated from the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY in 2018.
